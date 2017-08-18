Dolly Parton talks about wildfire recovery at Dollywood media event

Related Coverage Thousands of carved jack-o-lanterns to fill Dollywood for harvest festival

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn (WATE) – During an event at Dollywood on Friday, Dolly Parton spoke about the recovery efforts after the wildfires.

“I’m happy to help, and it’s only right that I should because it is my home and these are my people,” said Parton.

Today Dolly spoke to the media about the wildfire recovery efforts. What she had to say coming up at 4 on @6News #wate pic.twitter.com/GEMU2UIRRf — Jennifer Webb (@WATEJennifer) August 18, 2017

The Dollywood Foundation became involved with the Mountain Tough Recovery team a after the organization’s executive director stepped down.

“Hopefully Mountain Tough is just going to carry on with what we started and just help the people,” said Parton. “I know some people got their cars burned, finding a way to get them to work, maybe help them get cars, that sort of thing. So, hopefully we will just continue to try to help.”

She says the biggest thing people can is help spread the word that the county is still here.

“The good news is we’re all back and everybody is rebuilding their lives, rebuilding their homes, and the tourists are beginning to come back,” she said. “I think people thought we were just burned out altogether up here, but we’re doing good. Just let everybody know we’re back in business, like I mentioned before, and hopefully we will be better than ever.”

Parton also mentioned Dollywood’s new fall event Pumpkin LumiNights, winter events and her new children’s album.

For the first time, Dollywood will be open every day and stay open after dark for the Harvest Festival.

