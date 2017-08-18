City of Knoxville: Staffer accidentally ‘liked’ tweet about impeaching Trump from city account

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The City of Knoxville issued a statement Friday saying it was an accident when someone with their communications department inadvertently liked from the city’s account a tweet about impeaching President Trump.

The original tweet was from Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen, who represents West Tennessee, saying he was filing articles of impeachment against the president. Cohen’s action came in response to what the president has been saying since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Knoxville Director of Communications Jesse Mayshark says the tweet was accidentally liked by a member of the communications staff who was logged into the city account. Mayshark says neither the city, its communications department or its Twitter account has any official position on Cohen or Trump.

He says as soon as the mistake was noticed, the tweet was “unliked.” The staffer apologized and was reprimanded. Staffers also reviewed the need for exercising great care with managing city social media.

Full statement:

We have received some questions from the media and members of the public about a screenshot that is apparently circulating showing that the official City of Knoxville Twitter account last night “liked” a Tweet about Rep. Steve Cohen and President Trump. This was an accidental “like” by a member of the Communications staff who was logged into the City of Knoxville account. As soon as the mistake was discovered, the Tweet was un-“liked.” Neither the City of Knoxville as an entity, the City of Knoxville Twitter account nor the Communications staff has any official position on Rep. Cohen or President Trump. In light of the mistake, the staff member responsible has been reprimanded and has apologized, and we have reviewed the need for exercising great care with management of City of Knoxville social media. I apologize for any confusion or consternation caused by the errant like.