AAA recommends summer preparedness kit for eclipse trips

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Great American Eclipse is Monday and East Tennessee families are using the time to prepare to watch, travel and celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime event.

“We’re taking sandwiches, anything that doesn’t need a refrigerator. I’m sure there’s some neat black punches we can do for the kids.” said Christina Lewis-Adams, a Knoxville parent.

Lewis-Adams made homemade glasses with cereal boxes for her kids to wear, but she’ll also be traveling to Madisonville just for the occasion.

Like thousands of others, traffic on highways could be more busy that usual, and in the event of a road-side emergency AAA recommends packing a summer preparedness kit for the car.

Kits should include a case of water, nonperishable food items, a fully charged phone, a phone charger, and entertainment if traveling with young children.

Stephanie Milani, AAA, says filling up with gas when the tank is at a quarter is the safest bet for travels Monday.