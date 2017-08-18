6 more areas of Knox County to be sprayed for mosquitoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department says West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in six more areas of Knox County.

Spraying will be conducted on Tuesday, August 22, and Thursday, August 24, from 9 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. Signs will be posted to alert residents, asking them to stay inside and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

Tuesday, August 22, spray areas

Asheville Highway/Carter

Carter Mill Subdivision

Knox County’s Carter Park

Strawberry Plains Pike from Asheville Highway to Carter School Road

Carter School Road from Strawberry Plains Pike to Asheville Highway

Asheville Highway from Carter School Road to Strawberry Plains Pike

Fairmont Boulevard

Mineral Springs Avenue from Walker Boulevard to Whittle Springs Road

Walker Boulevard from Mineral Springs Avenue to Powers Street

Montclair Avenue; Underwood Place

White Oak Lane

Valley View Drive from Whittle Springs Road to White Oak Lane

McCampbell Avenue

Upland Avenue

Tecoma Drive

Arbor Place

Maxwell Street

Emoriland Boulevard east of Kuhlman Street

Fairmont Boulevard from Kuhlman Street to Maxwell Street

Avondale from Whittle Springs to Maxwell Street

Boright Place

Boright Drive from Whittle Springs Road to Maxwell Street

McNutt Street; Brunswick Street

Whitney Place

Forestdale Avenue from Whittle Springs Road to Maxwell Street

Edgewood Avenue from Barton Street to Maxwell Street

Barton Street from Edgewood to Fairmont

Albert Avenue from Barton Street to Fairview Street

Nickerson Avenue from Barton Street to Bellevue Street

Fairview Street from Nickerson Avenue to Edgewood Avenue

Clearview Street

Orlando Street

Bellevue Street

Derieux Drive

Seymour Avenue

Sandra Avenue

Shaw Drive

Fontana Street

Fairwood Avenue

Powers Street;

Miami Street

Tower Drive

Aurora Lane

Charlene Lane

Woodale Drive

Old Central Avenue Pike

Steeple Chase Apartment complex

Pratt Road

Tower Drive

Lawrence Road

Caron Drive

Sierra Road

Chesswood Drive

Woodleaf Drive

Sanford Road

Lutie Road

Oakcrest Road

Tillman Road

Rowan Road south to Henrietta Drive

Henrietta Drive east to Willoway Drive

Delapp Drive

Griffins Gate Lane

Follow up spraying is scheduled for these areas on Tuesday, September 5.

Thursday, August 24, spray areas

Choto/Heron’s Point

Amber Woods subdivision

Bayview West subdivision

Choto Farms subdivision

Heron’s Point subdivision

Livery subdivision

Mallard Bay subdivision

Tanglewood subdivision

Walnut Grove subdivision

The Woods at Montgomery Cove subdivision

Gulf Park/Venice Road

Dutchtown Road from Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK) to Blessed Way including Manis Lane and the area around CAK

Embarcadero Drive

Cortez Drive

Tallahassee Drive

Sanders Road from Dutchtown Road to Venice Road

Venice Road

Ethans Glen Drive

Tampa Road

Suwannee Road

Gulf Park Drive

Galveston Road

Naples Road

Sarasota Drive

Mobile Drive

Briarwood Drive

Laurel Hill Road

Areas around Cedar Bluff Primary and Cedar Bluff Middle School

Karns/Knox County Sports Park

Hackworth Road

Boles Road

West Emory Road from Henderson Road to Boles Road

Old Cobbs Ferry Road

Karns Valley Drive

Walkers Gate Subdivision

Brookhaven Subdivision

Bluebell Lane

West Meadow Subdivision

Garrison Road from Byington-Beaver Ridge Road to Byington-Solway Road

Boomerang Lane

These areas will have follow-up spraying on Thursday, September 7.

To prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats, officials recommend the following:

Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant; read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

Wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants and wear socks.

Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys or trash cans.

To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

