Unique broadcast of solar eclipse will allow the blind to ‘see’ the sun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The American Council of the Blind is focusing in on Middle Tennessee to make sure everyone can “see” this once in a lifetime event.

The Tennessee School for the Blind is all abuzz for the total eclipse.

“The kids are very excited,” noted Dr. David Martin, superintendent of the school. “I think they’re excited to take part in something they’ll never see in their lifetime again.”

They’ll be seeing this eclipse in their own way, thanks to a partnership between the school, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, and both the state and national councils of the blind.

“We want to make sure everything that their sighted peers experience is accessible to them as well,” said Dr. Martin.

This eclipse will now be broadcast to students and the world by audio describer Julia Cawthon, who has described plays to the visually impaired for more than a decade.

“I, in essence, give a play by play of what’s going on,” explained Cawthon.

From play-by-plays, to epic eclipse explanations, nature’s theater will be broadcast from the school’s basketball court to the world online.

“We’re providing a description that anyone who’s visually impaired can tune into and get the same sense of what are students are going through here,” said Dr. Martin.

“This is a live, fully encompassing experience,” added Cawthon. “So I’m gonna tell them not only what I see with the sun, but also what the courtyard looks like, and how people are responding, things like that.”