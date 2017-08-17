Tennessee Highway Patrol shares top 5 things to know for total solar eclipse

Related Coverage Top 50 spots to view the Total Solar Eclipse in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is telling people to be prepared for the eclipse. They’ve made a video telling people about the basics for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In the video, Maj. Matt Perry shares the top five things you need to know for the eclipse.

Be safe if you’re planning to watch the eclipse. Perry says not to look directly at the sun without the right viewing tools. Plan ahead to stay safe. If you’re on the road, make sure you’re not a distracted driver. Don’t stop in the roadway or on the shoulder. Know what to expect before, after and during the eclipse. Remember it’s a historic event for East Tennessee. Events are scheduled all across the state. Give yourself plenty of extra time to travel. Stay updated at TN.gov