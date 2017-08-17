Tennessee Highway Patrol shares top 5 things to know for total solar eclipse

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is telling people to be prepared for the eclipse. They’ve made a video telling people about the basics for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
In the video, Maj. Matt Perry shares the top five things you need to know for the eclipse.
- Be safe if you’re planning to watch the eclipse. Perry says not to look directly at the sun without the right viewing tools.
- Plan ahead to stay safe. If you’re on the road, make sure you’re not a distracted driver. Don’t stop in the roadway or on the shoulder.
- Know what to expect before, after and during the eclipse.
- Remember it’s a historic event for East Tennessee. Events are scheduled all across the state. Give yourself plenty of extra time to travel.
- Stay updated at TN.gov