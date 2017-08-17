See footage of 1979 solar eclipse

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — In February of 1979, a group from the University of Tennessee made the trek to Canada to watch the Total Solar Eclipse.

Jim Clark, who was with the group used a telescope to watch the eclipse. Clark contacted WATE 6 On Your Side about the trip. We looked through our archives to find video from the expedition.

“In the middle of nowhere someone some physics person figured out where we were without google maps and we pulled into the farmer’s driveway and setup in his driveway,” remembered Clark. “It’s kind of interesting an old farmer had the place and he actually stayed indoors and watched it on television.”

Clark says he’ll be watching Monday in Tellico with his family and plans to use the same telescope he used almost three decades ago.