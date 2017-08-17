Pilot Flying J, Haslam Family Foundation donate $1.3 million to Knox County high schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pilot Flying J and the Haslam Family Foundation announced Wednesday that Knox County Schools will receive a $1.3 million donation.

The donation will support the district’s high school marching bands and academics.

“Pilot Flying J and the Haslam family are known for their generosity, and we’re grateful that their focus on giving back starts at home in Knoxville,” Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said. “Our marching band programs enrich student participants through music education, discipline and teamwork, and they enhance our entire school communities through their performances. The matching investment in academics allows our schools to continue to pursue new, needed and creative ways to enhance learning for thousands of students.”

Each of the marching band programs will receive $50,000 for uniforms, instruments and/or equipment. Each high school will receive $50,000 for materials or activities dealing with the academic experience.

“On behalf of the more than 1,350 students in our high school marching bands, thank you to Pilot Flying J and the Haslam family,” Knox County Schools Music and Dance Specialist Walter Mencer Jr. said. “Band helps shape these young adults as they pursue college and careers, providing our students not only with invaluable music education, but also promoting exercise, creativity, memorization and multi-tasking skills, hard work, self-discipline, sense of community and pride. Support of our bands is a powerful investment in our youth.”

Pilot Flying J and the Haslam Family Foundation gave Knox County Schools a $10 million donation in 2015 to help with high school football fields and academic support.

“The Haslam family is proud to call Knoxville both our home and the headquarters for our company,” Pilot Flying J Director of Giving Back Will Haslam said. “When we think of school pride, we think of the marching bands and their dedication. The new turf fields were a gift to all the students and student-athletes who use them, and that’s also where the bands showcase their talent. These talented students embody the meaning of school spirit. We’re honored to support these students and their families, many of whom are guests at our stores, friends and neighbors and among the more than 1,200 Pilot Flying J team members who live and raise their families here.”

The awards will be based on budget proposals from the schools. Pilot Flying J and the Haslam Family Foundation will give the awards after the approval from the Knox County Schools Board of Education at the Sept. 13 meeting.

“Our family is energized by seeing young people excel in school, as well as sports, music and other team activities,” Pilot Flying J Founder and Chairman Jim Haslam II said. “These students are our community’s future leaders, whatever passions they pursue and whether they start their own company or perhaps join the team at Pilot Flying J someday. We have a special opportunity to contribute to their education and development, and we are honored to do so.”