GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man was sentenced to serve time in prison after methamphetamine was distributed in East Tennessee.

Andrew Harvill, 29, was sentenced to serve 15.6 years (188 months) in federal prison.

In a plea agreement, Harville admitted to being responsible for distributing at least 500 grams but less than 1.5 kilograms of actual methamphetamine, according to the report.