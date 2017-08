RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Maryville man has been indicted for allegedly threatening the life of a Grainger County judge.

Drew Anthony Abbott, 36, is charged with one count of harassment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into the case on August 8. According to TBI agents, their investigation showed Abbott had sent a letter to a judge in Grainger County threatening to kill him.

Abbott was served in the Hamblen County Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges.