How to help your children have better homework strategies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With classes starting in East Tennessee, many children may be coming home with extra work.

University of Tennessee professor Amy Broemmel says families should stay in communication with their child’s teacher. Many teachers do not want to send home work that students can’t do independently.

She says if families have a hard time helping the student with homework don’t hesitate to send an email to the teacher or a note.

It is important to understand what works best for the student.

Broemmel suggests helping students stay organized. There are many apps that families can use. However, the goal for middle school and high school students is to help them become independent.

 

