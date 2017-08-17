Greene County man sentenced in meth distribution ring

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
FILE PHOTO: Bag of crystal methamphetamine (DEA/AP)

MOSHEIM, Tenn (WATE) — A man was convicted for his role in conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in East Tennessee.

United States Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr said David Lee Sicilia, 32, was sentenced to serve 188 months in federal prison. In the plea agreement, Sicilia admitted being responsible for distributing at least 500 grams of methamphetamine.

The Citizen Tribune reports that Sicilia was one of 27 East Tennessee residents involved in a major methamphetamine distribution ring.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, Morristown Police Department and Third and Fourth District Judicial Drug Task Forces.

