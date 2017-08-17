Great Smoky Mountains National Park gives safety tips for eclipse visitors

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is reminding visitors to be safe during the solar eclipse.

Visitors should wear approved solar eclipse glasses during the event.

The park asks visitors to bring plenty of food and water, and to make sure their vehicle has a full tank of gas. Traffic may cause tow companies from being able to help vehicles in need. Drivers should have an alternate route in mind just in case their original plan to not possible due to traffic.

Visitors should stay at least 50 yards for bear, elk and other wildlife while in the park. Do not feed any animals.

Trash should be packed up or placed in an appropriate trash receptacle. Backcountry hikes should follow “Leave No Trace” principles

Clingsman Dome Road will be closed to public access starting at 11 p.m on Saturday and through the event. There will be no overnight parking at Clingsman Dome Parking Area or pull-offs and trailheads. The trail will be open to the public, but the tower is only accessible to media personnel.