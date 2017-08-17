Grace Christian Academy celebrates 20 year anniversary

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Grace Christian Academy)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On August 17, 1997, Grace Christian Academy opened its door for the first time.

Students celebrated the 20th anniversary with treats throughout the day and gathered every student to create the number 20 on the football field. The school has grown from just a vision in 1995 to a campus of almost 900 students.

Grace Christian Academy will celebrate the milestone as they go head-to-head with the Alcoa Tornadoes in their first home football game of the year.

“It’s exciting the day has all worked out how it’s been planned doing the 20 on the field with all the students again,” said Rob Hammond, the head of Grace Christian Academy. “We’re just thankful for the things God has done here on this campus.”

(Grace Christian Academy)

