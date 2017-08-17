Fugitive on TBI Top 10 Most Wanted List captured in Indiana

NASHVILLE (WATE) — A Middle Tennessee man wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was captured.

TBI said Brandon Bradford, 38, was captured in Indiana. He was wanted for conspiracy to distribute and possession for intent to distribute heroin, according to TBI. Investigators determined Bradford and his conspirators supplied a street gang with large quantities of heroin.

Bradford is a known member of the Vice Lords with ties to Chicago and the Middle Tennessee area, according to the TBI. He has a length criminal history that includes aggravated robbery and felony possession of a handgun.

The FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

