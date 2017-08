KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house was destroyed in a fire in Knoxville overnight.

The fire happened on McCall Lane late Wednesday night.

The family was not inside the home during the fire.

Crews from Seymour and Knoxville tried to put out the flames. Water was transported to the scene since there was not a hydrant nearby the home.

Firefighters believe the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue.