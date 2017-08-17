Dirty slicer, no date markings at Knox County pizza restaurant

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A pizza restaurant had a bad day when the health inspector visited recently. The place scored the lowest health inspection grade of the week.

Apparently the management at this restaurant was unaware of some of the critical health rules that have to be followed in order to make sure the food you’re served is wholesome. The risk factors noted in the report by the inspector will be checked again in a few weeks.

Little Nicky’s New York Pizza, 8917 Oak Ridge Highway — Grade: 81

The lowest grade of the week was an 81 at Little Nicky’s New York Pizza on Oak Ridge Highway. That grade is a passing score. Below 70 is considered unsanitary.

The inspector writes she found no date mark on sliced meat that was in the refrigerator. Under health rules, in the case of this meat, once it was opened, a date should have been put on it and as long as it was kept refrigerated, it could be used up to seven days. However, the inspector found no date, so there was no telling how long it had been opened.

Also at Little Nicky’s, the slicer used to cut meats and cheese was dirty. After use, it is supposed to be washed and sanitized.

When the inspector looked inside the microwave oven, it was also dirty. The inspector also observed a cook preparing food with his bare hands. Cooks are required to wear gloves.

A re-inspection at Little Nicky’s New York Pizza will be soon.

Web Extra: This week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

At the top scoring restaurants of the week, no check up will be necessary by inspectors.

Here are the best grades.

Top scores of the week:

El Chico, 116 Cedar Lane — Grade: 100

La Rosa’s, 9169 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Five Guys, 10922 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Stock Burgers, 3701 Sutherland Avenue – Grade: 100

Wendy’s, 331 Cedar Bluff Road – Grade: 100

Cracker Barrel, 2920 Mall Road – Grade: 99

Hardee’s, 9147 Kingston Pike – Grade: 99

D&B Hotdogs, 8909 Oak Ridge Highway – Grade: 99

The Cheesecake Factory, West Town Mall – Grade: 98

Sonic, 8475 Kingston Pike – Grade: 98

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 9450 S. Northshore Drive – Grade: 98

Burger King, 5310 Middlebrooke Pike – Grade: 98

The management at these busy top scoring restaurants know the rules they’re supposed to follow and its apparent they make sure their staff follow the regulations too.