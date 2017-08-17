Crews fight fire at Fountain City barber shop

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews fought a fire at a Fountain City shopping center that houses a barber shop and other businesses.

The fire was reported Thursday afternoon at 4934 N. Broadway. Flames could be seen coming from the roof above Glenn’s Barber Shop and DK Denim and Fashions.

The fire had been extinguished by the time WATE 6 On Your Side’s crew arrived on the scene, but firefighters were still at the site. The extent of damage to the building is not yet known.

