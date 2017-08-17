2 former Cocke County jail workers charged with bringing drugs into jail

NEWPORT (WATE) – Two former Cocke County Jail employees were arrested Wednesday on charges that they provided inmates with methamphetamine.

Heather Boyd and Kyle VanDaly were terminated after an investigation began on July 13. Evidence was presented to the grand jury on Monday that both former jail workers w took methamphetamine into the jail and provided it to inmates being housed in the old jail on the third floor of the courthouse who paid the former officers for the drugs.

Both were taken to the Jefferson County Jail for safekeeping and released on $7,500 bond.

Sheriff Armando Fontes says he is waiting on the FBI to complete an investigation into two other former jail employees he says were caught mistreating inmates.