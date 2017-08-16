West Knox County residents raise concerns about pedestrian islands

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Hundreds of children walk or bike to school, but crossing a busy road can be dangerous. To improve safety, six pedestrian islands are being installed in key locations throughout West Knox County.

There will be four pedestrian islands on Ebenezer Road, one on George Williams and another on Cedar Bluff. Knox County believes the pedestrian islands will make it safer for people to cross the street. One mother disagrees with the placement of these crosswalks, citing traffic concerns.

“I wouldn’t let my child cross the street,” said, Charity Stomm, a resident in West Knox County. “People fly down this road, over that hill. I mean, she’s going to have to run across the street to get across safely, just to the middle.”

Charity Stomm lives in the Willow Bend neighborhood of West Knox County, where she has to turn off of Ebenezer Road to get home. With a new pedestrian island in place, she says it’s a danger to all, especially children from oncoming and turning traffic.

“If you’re going to try to turn left, I’m not going to be able to pay attention to people walking across because I’m too worried of getting hit,” said Stomm.

With several schools in the area, Knox County Public Works did a Walk to School Study. Officials found that Ebenezer, George Williams and Cedar Bluff all needed safer pedestrian crossings.

Jim Snowden, chief engineer with Knox County Public Works said, “As a pedestrian, you’re trying to cross not just two lanes of traffic, but in some cases, five lanes of traffic.”

Public Works learned that some parents and their children would have to walk a mile before coming to a safe signal or crosswalk.

“So being the case that all these subdivisions want to get to Bluegrass Elementary School, we wanted to provide these median islands that will have flashing lights and a concrete refuge in the middle,” said Snowden.

The pedestrian island is a small section of pavement or sidewalk, completely surrounded by asphalt, where pedestrians can stop before finishing crossing a road.

Snowden adds, “You will have to yield to the pedestrian. And the person will be able to get halfway and instead of standing in a center turn lane where some people may be using for acceleration or turning purposes.”

The island acts as a safe area for you or your child in case you can’t make it all the way across. Eventually pedestrians will be able to activate flashers to alert drivers that you are crossing.

“We’re taking out some of that crossing maneuver so you don’t have to cross such a long distance, especially with cars going as fast as they sometimes do,” said Snowden.

Stomm adds, “I’m okay with it. It’s not that that bothers me and I hope it does calm traffic down. But I wish they would have used police officers to come down here and patrol the area and issue tickets.”

Knox County says they have received about half a dozen complaints about these pedestrian refuge islands and they even adjusted where some of the barriers are located. Public Works officials say they are more than willing to speak with residents and meet them to explain the project and address their concerns.

The project costs roughly $400,000 and is expected to be completed next month.