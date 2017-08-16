VIDEO: Butch Jones surprises Eli Wolf with scholarship

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Tennessee tight end Eli Wolf (80) is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Knoxville, Tenn. Alabama won 49-10. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee tight end Eli Wolf received surprised during practice this week.

Head Coach Butch Jones surprised the former walk-on with a scholarship after he went up against his older brother Ethan during practice.

“I had the opportunity to award Eli Wolf a scholarship,” said Coach Jones. “He’s earned that playing for us and I can’t say enough about him and what he’s meant to our program. He’s very deserving.”

Wolf is from Minister, Ohio and is majoring in marketing.

