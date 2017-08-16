VIDEO: Butch Jones surprises Eli Wolf with scholarship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee tight end Eli Wolf received surprised during practice this week.

Head Coach Butch Jones surprised the former walk-on with a scholarship after he went up against his older brother Ethan during practice.

“I had the opportunity to award Eli Wolf a scholarship,” said Coach Jones. “He’s earned that playing for us and I can’t say enough about him and what he’s meant to our program. He’s very deserving.”

Wolf is from Minister, Ohio and is majoring in marketing.