University of Tennessee professor shares experiences viewing eclipses

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — The Great American Eclipse is almost here and for many of us this will be our first at possibly only opportunity to see one in person.

A University of Tennessee professor is no stranger to witnessing this rare sight.

Mark Littmann has traveled the globe, witnessing five total solar eclipses in person.

“No matter how many eclipses you see, You never get used to it. It never gets old. It’s always wondrous,” said Littmann.

Littmann has released two books this year dealing the eclipse. “Totality, the Great American Eclipses of 2017 and 2024” targets the adult star gazers. “Eclipse 2017” focuses on the younger set.

“It’s non-technical for general readers about eclipses. The history, mythology, the archeology of them, the science of them and how to observe them,” said Littmann.

Both books are filled with pictures, statistical facts and more importantly, stories from solar eclipses in years past.

“No pictures that great photographers have taken, they will themselves tell you, are not fully adequate. No words I can write are adequate,” said Littmann. “The closest I can come to the experience is the stories that people tell.”

Littmann says it is important to be prepared and to taken in the moment.

“From my experience, I think you are going to hear from the people around you — a gasp! And then they are going to fall silent just because nothing I can say, nothing they have ever heard can prepare them for what they are about to see,” said Littmann.