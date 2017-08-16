Union County elementary school closed Thursday, Friday for illness

MAYNARDVILLE (WATE) – A Union County elementary school will be closed for the next two days due to illness.

Susan Oaks with Union County Schools says Big Ridge Elementary will be closed Thursday and Friday, August 17 and 18, because of a stomach virus that is circulating through the school.

Janitors work to scrub down the school those two days. Students will be back in class on Monday, the day of the solar eclipse, for a half day.

The school system posted to social media that if any student at any other school experiences the virus, symptoms are expected to last 48 hours.