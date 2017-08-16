Sevier County students go back to school

Related Coverage Pi Beta Phi Elementary reopens after Gatlinburg fires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Kids in Sevier County woke up a little earlier Tuesday to head back to school.

“We get to see everyone that’s in our class and have fun and meet our teachers more,” said Annabelle Heckman, a fourth grade student at Pi Beta Phi Elementary in Gatlinburg.

Her sister, Emma Heckman, is going into second grade. “Just meeting my friends and having fun!” is what she said she is most excited for.

There is a focus on moving forward this year at Pi Beta Phi Elementary.

“Just a very blessed school, very blessed community. It’s really showing how together we are stronger,” said Principal Carey Woods.

The school was hit hard by last year’s wildfires. Smoke damage closed it for several months, but some good came out of it. No families were asked to bring school supplies because there were so many donations from the wildfires still on hand.

They also have some new additions inside as reminders of how they came together to support each other. One of those is a large mural in the cafeteria with mountain scenery and the words “Mountain Tough.”

“We wanted to brighten the cafeteria up and we had every wall painted except the very last wall. I think there was a reason,” Woods said. “Just setting that tone of we’re resilient. We’re going to shine brighter than before and just welcome home.”

The students said they do feel at home there.

“We know most of the teachers so we have like a friendly relationship with them and well it’s just a really great school,” Annabelle said.

The main focus now is getting the kids back in classrooms and ready to learn. With the solar eclipse just around the corner, that is a big focus for them.

“We already have a strong partnership with the national park,” said Assistant Principal Hans Ballew. “They’re going to be coming in on Friday and doing some lessons that go right along with the solar eclipse.”

Since Sevier County schools are out of school during the solar eclipse they are sending every student home in the district with a pair of eclipse glasses.

“Everybody is really excited and planning out where they’re going to be,” Ballew said.

Pi Beta Phi also has a brand new Pre-K room this year and have started some new after school programs for their students.