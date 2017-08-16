NASA scientists prepare for solar eclipse

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – NASA scientists say they are busy preparing for the total solar eclipse on Monday afternoon.

“We have had all sorts of preparations for the experiments that we’re doing – talking to people about how they can safely observe the eclipse = so this has just been an amazing experience, and we’re so excited to get to share this with the country,” said NASA scientist Nicki Vial.

She says NASA will be studying both the sun and the Earth.

“What we want to know about the sun is during a total solar eclipse, we get to see the solar corona, that’s the solar atmosphere, coming around the moon, and that’s just amazing. The other thing that we’re going to study is the Earth because as the sun is blocked out by the moon. That’s less solar radiation that hits the earth and the atmosphere responds with temperature changes and with wind changes, so that’s really amazing too, and we’re trying to study both of those parts of the sun-Earth system,” she said.

Vial said it’s important to only take off your eclipse glasses during totality.

“You want to make sure to have special solar eclipse safety glasses, and then when the moon totally blocks out that main body of the sun, and you’ll know because you won’t be able to see anything anymore, then it is safe to remove your glasses and look with your naked eye directly at the sun. It’s the one time you can do that. As soon as you see the sun peek back around the moon, you put the glasses right back on though to protect your eye because you never want to look directly at the sun. Even if you’re in 99 percent eclipse,” she said.