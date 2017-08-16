Knoxville waiter convicted of stealing credit card numbers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was convicted after credit card numbers were stolen from customers at several West Knoxville restaurants.

The Knox County District Attorney Office says David Carroll Masoner, 46, worked at many restaurants as a waiter from 2010 to 2012.

According to the report, Masoner wrote the card holder’s name, the credit card number, expiration date and security code when the customer paid for a meal.

Some of the restaurants Masoner worked at include Bearden Fieldhouse, Pero’s on the Hill, Honey Baked Ham and Silver Spoon.

Investigators say Masoner charged fraudulent meals and tips to the cards, and bought gift cards from other restaurants and retail stores.

Twenty-six stolen credit card numbers were found on Masoner at the time of his arrest.

“Consumers should be aware that while credit cards can be convenient, they can also come with some risk,” said District Attorney Charme Allen. “Check your statements regularly for unauthorized purchases and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

Masoner was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the United States Secret Service helped with the investigation.