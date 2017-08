KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department responded to possible shooting on Magnolia Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in as a Knox County Sheriff’s Office pursuit ended on Selma Avenue. At this time it is unclear if they’re connected.

Dispatch says that the call came in as a shooting with a victim.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to gather more details.