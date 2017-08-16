Knoxville petition created to remove confederate statue in Fort Sanders

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A petition asking Mayor Madeline Rogero to remove a confederate statue in Fort Sanders has been making its way around social media since Tuesday.

The petition creator Ben Allen said in the petition that “Those of us who have lived in East Tennessee long enough know that our region was mostly Unionist during the Civil War. Former Tennessee governor and Knoxvillian William “Parson” Brownlow, a proponent of emancipation and enemy of the Confederacy once said ‘we will fight the secession traitors until hell freezes over and then we will fight them on the ice.’

The Petition also said “Let us revive this spirit today in Knoxville, TN. The ask is simple – we want Mayor Madeline Rogero to remove the monument to secessionist, Confederate occupying forces that sits near 17th and Laurel immediately. Mayor Rogero should follow the leadership of civic leaders in Nashville, Lexington, and Gainesville to remove these eyesore inducing honors to inhumanity. Knoxville must stand up to white supremacy and remove these monuments that have provided spirit in enabling neoconfederates and alt-right to collaborate in terror tactics across the south. Mayor Rogero, the city of Knoxville elected you to stand up for diversity and inclusivity in our community. Remove this testament to monstrosity and secure your legacy as a leader for a better Knoxville for all.”

At last check the petition had 998 signatures.