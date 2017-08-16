Historic church riddled with bullet holes in Tennessee

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County detectives are on the hunt for the person or persons who sprayed a historic church with bullets.

Members found multiple bullet holes and are to trying to figure out who would do this to a church.

A passerby saw a faucet running and water running spilling out into the parking lot when he called a church member.

By the time the member arrived, he found more than water.

The fellowship hall and office building of the Fosterville Church of Christ were struck multiple times, leaving bullet holes in the side of the building and windows, causing damage both inside and out.

“Shooting at a church is lower than low, especially there’s no one there to defend the church. I am glad to hear it was at the newer part of the church and not the historical sanctuary,” said Rutherford County Historical Society member Frank Caperton.

The Fosterville Church of Christ is a fixture in this Rutherford County community, surviving two tornadoes in the late 1800s and 1900s.

Caperton said the church will survive this, too.

“Anything of historical relevance in any county, much less Rutherford County, my hometown, makes me angry, especially a church, a house of God, a church that has been a fixture in the Fosterville community for almost 200 years,” Caperton said.

No church members were present during the shooting.

Detectives spent hours on the scene, but their job is just beginning, trying to figure out who is responsible.

If you have any information that could be helpful to detective call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.