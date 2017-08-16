Emergency order issued for Cherokee National Forest to prevent bear encounters

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) — The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced an emergency order for Cherokee National Forest.

The order prohibits visitors of “possessing or leaving food, bear attractant, or refuse unless it is possessed properly or stored properly.” The order was issued to decrease black bear-human encounters and interactions.

Federal and state land managers have seen an increase in bear activity in developed areas, according to the agency.

Black bears will feed on whatever is available in the wild and have a strong sense of smell that can lead them to unnatural foods. The agency says garbage and food odors can attract bears to residential areas, dump sites, campsites and picnic areas.

According to the Forest Service, bears can lose their fear of people if they start relying on human food sources. Also, this can lead to bears being easy targets for illegal hunting or being accidentally killed.

The agency provided rules to follow to decrease the chance of an encounter:

Never leave food or trash unattended.

Never cook or store food in or near your tent.

Keep a clean site by properly disposing of garbage including fruit rinds and cores, empty cans or jars and aluminum foil used for grilling or cooking.

Pick up all food scraps around your site.

Wipe down table tops after each use and before vacating your site.

NEVER feed a bear or other animals.

NEVER approach a bear.

If a bear approaches your site, pack up your food and trash. If necessary, attempt to scare the animal away with loud shouts, or by banging pans together. If the bear is persistent, move away slowly to your vehicle or other secure area

Keep children close at hand.

Keep pets properly confined to a leash or in a vehicle or camper.