College freshman thanks his dad with touching tweet

STARKVILLE, MS (WCMH) — Two photos shared by a Mississippi State University freshman are touching people all across the country.

Mississippi State University freshman Charles Brockman III shared the photos Sunday.

They show Brockman walking to kindergarten accompanied by his dad, and Brockman moving into his college dorm, again accompanied by dad.

“From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad,” said Brockman.

From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad. pic.twitter.com/IpbudBIgdp — Charles Brockman III (@TheOnlyCharlesB) August 13, 2017

“I’m blessed to have two parents that are still in my life that support me through everything I do when other people, sadly, can’t say the same thing, ” Brockman told the Dallas Morning News.

Brockman told WTTG his father has been encouraging him his entire life.

“He’s been giving me advice all my life leading up to this.. he tells me to be smart, represent the family well, go to class, and work hard. I plan on following all of that and more to make my family proud,” he told the station.

Many others on Twitter have reacted to Brockman’s photo, which has been shared more than 62,000 times.

This is such a sweet combo of pics ❤ makes me miss my Dad so much. Love to you and your fam! — Justine (@CmndrJustine) August 15, 2017

Coaching my son in track and field has helped me stay a little fit. 😊 — Charles Brockman Jr. (@ChuckBrock51) August 15, 2017

Just the kind of Dad I've been trying to be. Thank you for all you do, Sir. — Hugues Girard (@1hugegHugues) August 15, 2017