3-car crash involving Tennessee state trooper closes lanes of I-40 West

WKRN Published:
(Courtesy: TDOT)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville police and emergency personnel swarmed Interstate 40 West after a state trooper was involved in a three-car crash Tuesday night.

Sgt. Travis Plotzer confirmed one of the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s officers was involved in the crash near White Bridge Road.

Traffic was backed up for miles after the crash that happened around 9 p.m. Drivers were directed to one lane of traffic.

According to TDOT, the roadway fully reopened to traffic around 12 a.m. Eastbound traffic was affected with no delays.

The THP says initial information indicates the trooper was assisting TDOT with a rolling roadblock when a vehicle went around the roadblock and hit the trooper.

While authorities said none of the injuries are life threatening, it’s unclear how many people were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details weren’t immediately known.

