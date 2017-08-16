2 South Carolina homicide suspects arrested in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two suspects wanted for homicide in South Carolina were arrested Wednesday afternoon in Knox County.

Ricky Lamont Williams, 39, and Teresa Kaytlin Luna, 24, were taken into custody around 4 p.m. at a home on E. Gov. John Sevier Highway by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes, Special Investigations and Narcotics units.

Williams was wanted in connection with the homicide of George L. Grimes, 31, on July 27 in Barnwell, South Carolina. Luna was wanted for accessory after the fact. Williams was considered armed and dangerous.

Both are being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility as they await extradition to South Carolina.