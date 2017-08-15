What Vols fans can expect at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for season opener

ATLANTA, Ga. (WATE) – In less than three weeks, the Vols will be taking the field for their season opener against Georgia Tech on unfamiliar turf, inside the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium isn’t just a football stadium. It’s also a soccer stadium, home to Atlanta United, the city’s newest Major League Soccer team, which is currently leading the league in goals this season.

What’s unique about the field is it’s both a football field and a soccer field which adds a little extra element. Some chairs have to be able to fold up in to make room for a regulation size soccer field that’s a little bit wider than a football field.

The field is painted right now for a football game, but it obviously has to be a little different for a soccer game. They actually have a vacuum that will suck up the paint and they’re able to repaint it for a soccer match. Executives call the stadium a “transformer.”

“What we found out in our stadium with our soccer supporters is the last thing that they want to do is feel like they are guests in a football stadium. That is not the recipe for for success in the stadium,” said Steve Cannon, CEO of the AMB Group.

There is no official signage other than Mercedes-Benz, which means the stadium can transform into anything for any team and any fan base. All of the graphics and signage will be catered to the Vols and Georgia Tech on September 4.

Stadium officials are also aiming for it to be fan friendly. Two things you might not think about, but are crucial to the overall fan experience are parking and WiFi. Neither will be a concern. If you get the pleasure of attending a game inside the stadium, you’re going to want to make your friends jealous and post away on social media. The WiFi is not just fast for a stadium, it’s just plain fast.

“We built the stadium, the infrastructure, the wireless access to support all the fans getting online simultaneously and consuming content and if you don’t have that connectivity, that’s a let down. That’s just a disappointment for that fan and their friends and family that wanted to see them there,” said Jared Miller, Chief Digital Officer of AMB Group.

There’s nothing to worry about with parking either.

“if you are driving in, on the Mercedes-Benz stadium website, you’ll find all the information you’ll need on parking and transportation. We have over 12,000 of those spaces available online for purchase. We recommend buying your parking before you just drive around the stadium and just find out, ‘That’s more expensive, oh, I can’t tailgate there.’ So it’ll tell you the tailgate lots, the decks, the walking distance, the location and then you click on Waze and it’ll bring you directly to the front entrance of that parking lot,” said Mike Gomes, Senior VP of Fan Experience.

The Georgia Dome is still next to the stadium, but once that is torn down, more parking will be put in its place.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game featuring the Vols and Georgia Tech will be Monday, September 4, at 8 p.m. Tickets are sold out, but the game will air on ESPN.