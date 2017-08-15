Think it can’t happen to you? How to avoid getting scammed

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The best defense against scams is making sure you’re aware of them. There are a lot of scams out there. The Better Business Bureau says there are hundreds.

Scam artists are good at what they do. They encourage you to do things you normally wouldn’t do because they tell you what you want to hear, how to make money, or they frighten you by claiming you’re about to lose money or owe money and it’s going to cost you.

According to a study by the Better Business Bureau, it’s not mainly the elderly or uneducated who are victims of scams. We’re all at risk, but it turns out, Millennials are the most common victims.Those born in the early 1980s into the 90s are most vulnerable, because they suffer from what is called “optimism bias.” They don’t think it’s going to happen to them.

The survey shows 69 percent of scam victims are under 45. So, that also includes many of those from Generation X, those born from the late 1960s up to 1980s. Seventy-eight percent of scam victims hold college or graduate degrees. Men are actually more susceptible to scams than women, according to the survey.

The most reported con is the IRS tax scam. That’s were scammers call you and claim to be with the IRS, say you owe money and demand you pay now. Scammers look for ways to steal your money year round. The IRS scammers claim that if you don’t pay up, you will be arrested or will have legal action filed against you. In their demand for money, they’ll provide you an easy way to send them money which is very convenient of them if you fall for it.

One big warning sign, or red flag, of any type of scam is the payment method you are told to follow. If you are asked to immediately pay by wire transfer or money card from say Walgreens or Walmart and to give the scammers the numbers on the card or additional information, those are red flags.

Other top cons include:

The employment scam, where you’re asked to buy supplies for a job up front

The check scam, where you’re told you were overpaid and need to return funds

The home improvement scam, where you’re approached, often after a disaster, to have work done cheap and fast if you pay us up front

Be on guard. Scammers like to prey on people when they’re their most vulnerable, when there’s a natural disaster. Scammers see that as an opportunity to take advantage of their victims. Remember: don’t think it can’t happen to you. The most important step to protect yourself against a scam is realizing we’re all vulnerable. Use common sense.