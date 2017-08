KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A teenager was taken into custody Tuesday night for allegedly starting a fire at a vacant house in West Knox County.

The fire was reported on Chevy Lane. A Rural/Metro spokesperson says the fire was started by a young teenager who was playing with fire.

The juvenile was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are continuing the investigation.

No one was injured in the fire, which was kept to the area of the house where it started.