Renderings show what MLS stadium could look like in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Preliminary conceptual designs for a proposed Major League Soccer stadium in Nashville were released Monday.

The renderings were shared by MLS2Nashville (M2N), a community initiative to support Music City’s bid for a MLS team.

M2N says the stadium would combine a uniquely Nashville look with a modern fan experience.

The multi-use stadium would be about 500,000 square-feet and hold approximately 30,000 people.

The proposed stadium also has the ability to accommodate other major events such as concerts, family events, and other sporting and civic events.

Currently, the proposed site for the stadium is the Fairgrounds Nashville in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.

Nashville is one of 12 cities competing nationally for a MLS expansion team. The city’s bid was elevated last month when more than 100,000 soccer fans attended Gold Cup and International Champions Cup matches in Nissan Stadium.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber singled out Nashville as one of four cities with energy around its bid in comments at the MLS All-star game Aug. 2.

The Nashville stadium design was created by HOK, a global leader in sports stadium architecture and engineering.