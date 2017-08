KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol says a police chase ended in Knox County Tuesday morning and a suspect is in custody.

The chase ended on I-40 Westbound near mile marker 386.

The initial incident that led to the chase is unclear at this time.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates as they become available.