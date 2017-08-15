Oak Ridge native behind Twitter account shaming white supremacists

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Twitter account with the unequivocal name and message, “Yes, You’re Racist,” has gained huge numbers of followers since the violence this weekend. Logan Smith is the man behind the page and he is originally from Oak Ridge. He currently lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

He created the account five years ago, but it gained national attention over the weekend.

“This isn’t across this world. This is right here and it’s happening now,” said Smith.

Smith began to see the chaos unfold in Virginia and asked his followers to help him shame the white supremacists.

“Send me their names, send me their public profile information and I will make him famous,” he said.

He made some well known. He identified their names with a picture in each tweet. One post got more than 26,000 retweets. To verify the person went to the rally, he said he went on their public profiles. He looked at the content the person was posting. Smith said he found a steady stream of white supremacist content most of the time.

“We are helping people be aware of what’s going on and helping people stand up and fight back,” he said.

One man quit his job after a tweet exposed him. His employer, Top Dog in Berkeley, California, put up a flyer that said the actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by Top Dog.

“If you don’t want to be known as that kind of person, then don’t go to these events,” Smith said.

Smith gained more than 300,000 followers on Twitter. He said over the weekend, he got hundreds of messages from supporters and opponents. Some people sent him death threats.

“By giving into those intimidating tactics, by remaining silent, that is how they win,” he said.

He asked for others to follow him by standing up against these groups.

“We can stop this resurgent white supremacist movement,” he said.

WATE 6 On Your Side law expert Greg Isaacs said Smith could face some legal trouble if he made a mistake in identifying someone and was reckless in providing the information. Isaacs said the consequences could be extreme for slander or libel. On the other hand, he said Smith may not face any consequences.

Isaacs said there really is no expectation of privacy at a public rally, especially one covered by national media.