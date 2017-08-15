Maryville College professor talks about removal of Confederate statues

Related Coverage Haslam: Nathan Bedford Forrest should not be honored at State Capitol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many people across the country are wanting the removal of Confederate statues after violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Tennessee governor Bill Haslam stated his desire for the bust of former KKK leader and Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest to be removed from the State Capitol.

Maryville College professor Aaron Astor spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side on the removal of the statues.

“The statues don’t necessarily represent history per say as much as they represent collective memories,” said Astor. “When we think about a statue we have to think about what it represents…We also have to think about the time that it was put up and the reasons.”

“The longer a layer sets in the harder it is for a variety of reasons, to sculpt out and to remove that,” said Astor. “The best way to add our contemporary view…is to add a new layer, a monument that celebrates something and to not remove it.”

Astor believes every community needs to have this debate because “one-size doesn’t fit all.”

