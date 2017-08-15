Loudon County Sheriff’s Office searching for home burglary suspects

Published:
FILE PHOTO: Maroon Jeep Liberty (Loudon County Sheriff's Office)

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspect in multiple home burglaries in the Lenoir City area.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were driving a maroon Jeep Liberty with black fender flares. The driver is described as a white, heavy set, man with dark hair and a beard. The passenger in the vehicle was described as a white female.

The sheriff’s office said the two were last seen leaving a residence on Hotchkiss Valley Road East on Tuesday at around 12:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (865) 458-9081.

