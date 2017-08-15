Human remains discovered in Hamblen County, TBI investigating

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area in Hamblen County.

TBI said the discovery was made Monday afternoon. Agents said the remains were found along Clyde Thomas Road.

The remains were sent to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville to determine the cause of death and identity of the deceased individual. TBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Morristown Police Department said they are looking into whether or not the remains could possibly be those of Inesha Haygood. Haygood,24, was last seen on December 28, 2015 walking form her house on Lakeview Circle.

Previous story: Missing Morristown woman’s family holds vigil, asks for answers

No other information is available at this time.

