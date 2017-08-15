Eclipse glasses sold at McClung Museum store recalled

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Eclipse glasses sold at the Mclung Museum Store are among those recalled by Amazon last week.

Almost 200 pairs of the glasses were sold at the store.

Anyone who purchased the glasses at the museum should return them to the museum store ahead of the August 21 eclipse for a full refund. The museum does not have any replacement glasses of additional approved eclipse glasses for sale.

The museum regrets any inconvenience. Members of the public may call the museum at 865-974-2144 with any questions. The museum refers customers and supporters to the National Science Foundation/American Astronomical Society website for approved sellers of eclipse glasses.

The McClung Museum is located at 1327 Circle Park Drive. Museum admission is free, and the museum and museum store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Free parking is available on the weekends. Free public transportation to the museum is available via the Knoxville Trolley Vol Line.