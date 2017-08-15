Dolly Parton’s first-ever children’s album benefits Imagination Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country legend Dolly Parton announced Tuesday afternoon she is releasing her first-ever children’s album.

“I love kids and I am so excited,” Parton said of the upcoming album.

In a news conference, Parton said sales of the album will benefit her Imagination Library. The nonprofit, started in 1995, gives free books to children from birth to age five. Since starting, Parton has helped put 100 million books in children’s hands.

Parton made the announcement at her management’s Nashville office in front of reporters and their children. She also showed off the album’s cover, which features her wearing a pair of butterfly wings, and sang along to one of the songs and read a story to the children.

The album will be released in October.