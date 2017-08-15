Blount County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting of Knoxville man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Knoxville Police Department to investigate a shooting that left one man dead.

The sheriff’s office said Chaztus D. Whaley, 21, of Knoxville was dropped off at University of Tennessee Medical Center. Deputies said Whaley was pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

Knoxville Police Department responded to the hospital and started investigating. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said during the course of their investigation, Knoxville detectives discovered the shooting may have taken place at a residence on Co-Op Road in Rockford on Friday night.

On Sunday, Knoxville Police Department detectives notified the Blount County Sheriff’s Office of a possible location. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to the shooting death of Whaley or anyone who saw anything suspicious on Co-Op Road in Rockford Friday night is asked to call (865) 273-5200.