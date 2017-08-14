Where to get solar eclipse glasses in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The total solar eclipse is just days away.

As people around the country prepare to watch what is being called “The Great American Solar Eclipse,” experts warn that viewing the phenomenon can be dangerous without the appropriate protection. Eclipse gazers can find ways to protect themselves by using eclipse glasses and filters or by using a device to view the eclipse indirectly.

Stores with eclipse glasses or are expecting shipments

Make sure to call first before leaving your house to make sure solar eclipse glasses are not sold out.

Elder’s Ace Hardware, 4219 Chapman Highway, Knoxville – On 8/14 they had a large supply of solar eclipse glasses and were expecting a shipment of 3,000 glasses on Thursday

– On 8/14 they had a large supply of solar eclipse glasses and were expecting a shipment of 3,000 glasses on Thursday Pendergrass Family Shoe Repair, 6707 Kingston Pike, Knoxville – On 8/14 they said they were getting a shipment on Wednesday and taking RSVPs

On 8/14 they said they were getting a shipment on Wednesday and taking RSVPs Hallmark, West Town Mall, Knoxville – On 8/14 they said they had solar eclipse glasses

– On 8/14 they said they had solar eclipse glasses Lenscrafters, 11289 Parkside Drive – On 8/14 they said they were getting a shipment of 500 glasses on Tuesday. They are planning on selling them for $3

– On 8/14 they said they were getting a shipment of 500 glasses on Tuesday. They are planning on selling them for $3 HobbyTown USA, 11145 Turkey Drive, Knoxville – On 8/14 they had a limited number of glasses and most of the glasses are reserved. Call first.

– On 8/14 they had a limited number of glasses and most of the glasses are reserved. Call first. The Muse, 516 N Beaman Street, Knoxville – On 8/13 they said a new shipment is on the way. They are expected to arrive Tuesday morning. Check their website for updates.

On 8/13 they said a new shipment is on the way. They are expected to arrive Tuesday morning. Check their website for updates. Books-A-Million, 8507 Kingston Pike, Knoxville – On 8/11 they said they were sold out of eclipse glasses, but may get a new shipment soon.

On 8/11 they said they were sold out of eclipse glasses, but may get a new shipment soon. Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1800 Roane State Highway, Harriman – On 8/14 they said they are expecting more glasses in later. Call first.

– On 8/14 they said they are expecting more glasses in later. Call first. State Farm, 713 E. Emory Road Ste 101, Knoxville – Agent Ryan Nichols said they are giving away free eclipse glasses on Wednesday.

Stores sold out of eclipse glasses

Walmart, 8445 Walbrook Drive, Knoxville – On 8/14 they said they did not have eclipse glasses

– On 8/14 they said they did not have eclipse glasses Walmart, 3051 Kinzel Way, Knoxville – On 8/14 they said they did not have eclipse glasses. Managers said they are working on getting a shipment in.

On 8/14 they said they did not have eclipse glasses. Managers said they are working on getting a shipment in. Walmart, 10900 Parkside Drive, Knoxville – On 8/14 they said they were sold out of glasses

On 8/14 they said they were sold out of glasses Lowe’s Home Improvement, 3100 S Mall Road, Knoxville – On 8/14 they said they do not have eclipse glasses and said they do not expect any more in

On 8/14 they said they do not have eclipse glasses and said they do not expect any more in Lowe’s Home Improvement, 210 N Peters Road, Knoxville – On 8/14 they said they do not have eclipse glasses

On 8/14 they said they do not have eclipse glasses Toys R Us, 8009 Kingston Pike, Knoxville – On 8/14 they said they do not have eclipse glasses

On 8/14 they said they do not have eclipse glasses Michael’s, 11348 Parkside Drive, Knoxville – On 8/14 they said they were sold out of eclipse glasses

On 8/14 they said they were sold out of eclipse glasses Best Buy, 8925 Town and Country Circle, Knoxville – On 8/14 they said they were sold out of of eclipse glasses.