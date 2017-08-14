SpaceX launches resupply mission to International Space Station

Liftoff of SpaceX CRS-11 in June 2017. Credit: NASA TV

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WATE) – SpaceX is planning their twelfth commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Their Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft is expected to launch at 12:31 p.m. Monday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Dragon will separate from Falcon 9’s second stage about 10 minutes after liftoff and attach to the space station on August 16.

NASA said primary weather concerns will be cumulus clouds and precipitation. They said there is a 70 percent chance of “go” conditions.

The company says this will be the last time a “new” Dragon cargo spacecraft flies into space. They said future cargo missions will be fulfilled with refurbished Dragons that the company recovers after water landings in the Pacific Ocean.

