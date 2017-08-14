Pro wrestler Ric Flair grappling ‘tough medical issues’

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2007, file photo, wrestler Ric Flair addresses the media during a news conference at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. Flair's representative said on Twitter Aug. 14, 2017, that Flair was dealing with some "tough medical issues." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – A representative for Ric Flair says the pro wrestling legend has been hospitalized and is dealing with some “tough medical issues.”

Melinda Morris Zanoni confirmed a report on Saturday that the 68-year-old Flair had been hospitalized, and stated he was admitted for routine monitoring. Zanoni provided an update early Monday, asking for “prayers & positive energy” because Flair has “tough medical issues.”

Former pro wrestler Mick Foley and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff are among those wishing Flair well on Twitter.

Known for his flamboyant outfits and “Nature Boy” nickname, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.

Related: Ric Flair makes stop at Knoxville campaign event for Glenn Jacobs

