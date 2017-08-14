LaFollette police search for missing man

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – The LaFollette Police Department is looking for a missing Campbell County man.

Roman Keith Wright, 42, was last seen at a home on Bethlehem Road in LaFollette on June 28. Family members say no one has seen or spoken with him since then.

Wright is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and usually wears a goatee and mustache.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the LaFollette Police Department at (423) 562-8331.