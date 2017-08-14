Knoxville eye doctor: Don’t risk your vision, check your eclipse glasses

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Ande Abercrombie was ecstatic to find solar eclipse glasses for sale at the Muse Knoxville on Monday.

“So relieved, so relieved. We were lucky,” said Abercrombie.

Glasses are flying off the shelves at most places that sell them. Abercrombie thought she was ahead of the game by purchasing some online through Amazon a month ago.

However she received an email from Amazon over the weekend stating there was concern over the quality of the glasses and they had been recalled. The email said she would be getting a refund.

“I kind of hoped we had scathed by without being part of recall, but we were disappointed,” said Abercrombie.

She didn’t want to take the risk and set out to find new ones.

Optometrist Blake Rust from The Eye Group says she made a good decision.

“Absolutely throw them away, do not use them,” said Rust.

Rust says the risk isn’t worth your vision. Even looking at the sun for just a few seconds without the proper eye wear is dangerous.

While it takes special equipment to test these kinds of glasses to make sure they are legit, Rust says there are a few things you can look for at home.

Make sure they have a certified ISO stamp. Put them on and look at a light, they should be completely dark. Always buy them from someone you trust.

He says it is all about safety and making sure you’re keeping your family and eyes safe.

“Exposure could result in permanent loss of vision. You’ve got two eyes and only have two. You want to do everything you can to protect them. Do not look at the sun unless you have the right certified eye wear,” said Rust.

Amazon said in a released statement that safety is one of their highest priorities, going onto say, “Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively reached out to customers and provided refunds for eclipse glasses that may not comply with industry standards. We want customers to buy with confidence anytime they make a purchase on Amazon.com eclipse glasses sold on Amazon.com are required to comply with the relevant ISO standard.”